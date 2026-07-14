Anganwadi children forced to sit outside unfinished building in Tirupattur village.

TIRUPATTUR: Around 20 children at an Anganwadi school in Ralakothur village, under Mittalam panchayat, are forced to sit on a mat outside the Forest Department’s study centre, which has been converted into the school, after the school building was left unfinished by a contractor several years ago.

More than 100 families reside in the area. According to sources, about 15 years ago, the contractor abandoned the building before completing the work. Doctors and government officials who visit to examine the children are also forced to conduct medical check-ups outside the building.

Residents allege that despite submitting several complaints to the authorities, no action has been taken so far and accused the officials of negligence.

When Mittalam Panchayat Secretary Padmanabhan was asked about the issue, he said that the building work, which began several years ago, was abandoned by the contractor before completion, preventing the project from being finished.

He added that the remaining work would be completed within the next 15 days and that the building would be made ready for use.