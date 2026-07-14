Chennai cops probe land grab complaint against former DMK minister Anbarasan

CHENNAI: The St Thomas Mount police are probing a land grabbing complaint lodged against former DMK Minister for MSME, TM Anbarasan, based on a complaint to Chief Minister’s Special Cell in the secretariat. An FIR is yet to be registered.

The complainant said in 2024 Anbarasan, through a man, had forcibly made the complainant register a portion of land measuring more than 6,600 sqft near the Kathipara flyover belonging to him and that he is yet to receive the payment for it.

According to police sources, the complainant said he was not willing to hand over the property but was forced to sign the documents in another man’s name with the intervention of the minister.

During the registration, the complainant was told he would be paid Rs 5,000 monthly till the total amount is paid in full. He said he has not been paid even once, he said in the complaint that named Anbarasan, his personal assistant, the tahsildar concerned, and the man in whose name the registration was made.

A senior police officer said, “We have received the complaint and a probe is under way. We have asked the complainant to submit the documents which will be thoroughly checked.”