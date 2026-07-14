Egg prices hit record high in TN's Namakkal, retail rate likely to cross Rs 8

NAMAKKAL: The farmgate price of eggs in Namakkal has touched a record high this year, with poultry industry representatives attributing the increase to rising feed and transportation costs, lower production and strong domestic demand.

They said the upward trend is likely to continue if production does not recover in the coming weeks, adding that farmgate prices could soon cross Rs 7 per egg, pushing retail prices to above Rs 8.

The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), which declares the daily farmgate egg price based on supply and demand, fixed the price at Rs 6.70 per egg from Tuesday (14 July), the highest recorded so far for the Namakkal zone.

Industry representatives said the current surge is driven by multiple factors. PV Senthil, president of the Livestock and Agri Farmers Trade Association, said rising feed costs, summer-related production decline and higher transportation expenses had pushed up prices.

“Namakkal normally produces around six crore eggs a day, but production has now fallen to around five crore eggs, with several farms reporting a drop in output,” he said. Senthil added that viral infections had forced some farms to cull birds, and production would take nearly two months to recover as replacement birds require time before they begin laying eggs.