Former TN minister Anbil Mahesh seeks Rs 50 crore in damages over bribery claims

CHENNAI: The allegations of bribery in the school education department over approvals, renewals, and no-objection certificates (NOCs) for private schools could soon lead to a defamation suit, with former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi issuing a legal notice seeking the withdrawal of the allegations, a public apology, and Rs 50 crore in damages.

The notice, issued through advocate P Wilson to the general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association, KR Nandakumar, pertains to statements made during interviews given by Nandakumar to various media outlets last month.

It said Nandakumar stated that private schools were forced to pay bribes ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for recognition, renewal of approvals and NOCs during the previous DMK regime.

Rejecting the allegations as “false, malicious and baseless”, the legal notice states that recognition and renewal applications were processed by departmental officials in accordance with the law and that Poyyamozhi never interfered in the process.

The notice demands that the allegations be withdrawn, a public apology be issued in English and Tamil newspapers and television channels, and Rs 50 crore be paid as damages within 48 hours, failing which civil and criminal proceedings would be initiated.

Responding to the legal notice, Nandakumar said he stands by his statements and would contest the notice through legal means.

He further said that BT Arasakumar, a DMK member, had been arrested in connection with a case, alleging that over Rs 100 crore was collected from private school managements across Tamil Nadu on the promise of securing renewals and permanent recognition.

A total of 57 private schools have so far come forward with such complaints.