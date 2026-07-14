Govt school collects Rs 400 'exam fee'; TN education dept tells DEO to probe allegation.

TIRUCHY: A complaint alleging that Government Higher Secondary School, Amanakampatti, in Marungapuri block collected Rs 400 from each student towards school expenses, including question paper printing and other examination-related purposes, has put the long-standing practice of collecting ‘nominal amounts’ for internal examinations in government schools under the spotlight.

The Tiruchy School Education Department has asked the District Educational Officer (DEO) to verify the allegation, while reiterating that government schools are officially permitted to collect only the Rs 50 for Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) fee.

K Natarajan, vice-chairperson of the School Management Committee (SMC) at the school in question, which has around 400 students from Classes VI to XII, petitioned the Joint Director of School Education and the Tiruchy Chief Educational Officer (CEO), alleging that the headmistress collected Rs 400 in violation of government norms. “When I questioned the teachers, they told the amount was being collected for examination purposes and other miscellaneous expenses,” he told TNIE.

Natarajan further alleged that the issue was never placed before the SMC despite him being its V-C and claimed that no receipts were issued for the collection. He sought a refund of the money allegedly collected and action against the headmistress.

School officials, however, denied the allegations. Responding to the complaint, School Education Department officials told TNIE that the DEO had been asked to verify the allegations. “Schools are authorised to collect only the PTA fee. No instructions have been issued this academic year to collect any amount for examinations. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” an official said.