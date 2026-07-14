Increasing fishing ban period aid is state's prerogative: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday refused to direct the state government to enhance the compensation provided to marine fishermen during the fishing ban period in Tamil Nadu, observing that the matter falls under the policy domain of the government.

Disposing of a PIL filed seeking directions to enhance the relief, a bench of justices C V Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel opined that though the petitioner espoused a noble cause, it is entirely a policy decision.

Various factors, such as the number of fishermen, their eligibility, whether they registered themselves, etc have to be considered, for which only the state is competent and not the court, the judges added.

Pointing out that the ban period for the current year was already over, the judges said an appropriate decision might be taken by the government for the next year.