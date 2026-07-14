Mageshwari named new TN vigilance chief, Arun shifted to police academy

CHENNAI: Less than two months since A Arun was posted as the ADGP/Director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the state government on Monday transferred and posted him as ADGP/Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Oonamanchery. As per a government order, C Mageshwari, Inspector General of Police, Special Investigation Unit-I of the DVAC, shall hold the full additional charge of ADGP/Director of the DVAC.

Arun was posted as the Director of DVAC on May 25 which raised eyebrows, given the allegations levelled against him by the TVK during the election campaign. He was appointed as Chennai Police Commissioner in July 2024 following the murder of BSP TN president K Armstrong. Arun’s tenure as Chennai Police Commissioner was marked by repeated criticism from the TVK, which accused him of acting unfairly and denying permissions for campaign events to hinder the party’s election activities.

During the Assembly election, the Election Commission placed him on compulsory wait while the model code of conduct was in force after the TVK petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that Arun and other officials were biased in favour of the DMK.

In May, the Madras HC had censured Arun for issuing orders to detain a realtor under the Goondas Act when he was serving as the GCP commissioner, stating the detention order was passed for “extraneous reasons, and such orders can’t be passed recklessly”.