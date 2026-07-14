'Medical negligence': Child's body exhumed eight months after death in Chennai

CHENNAI: The body of a five-year-old girl, who died eight months ago after being admitted to a private hospital in Ambattur with fever, was exhumed on Monday, as part of an investigation into alleged medical negligence. The child, Neslinriya (5), daughter of Sheenu Alexander and Jisha of Athipattu, was admitted to Teja Hospital on December 3 last year and died the following day.

The child’s mother had lodged complaints with the Ambattur police and the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC), alleging medical negligence in the treatment provided by the hospital. The police filed a case under the BNS for causing death by negligence against Dr Sarojini and Dr Raja Dig Vijay Teja, both associated with Teja Hospital in Ambattur.

Following a recommendation by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, the body was exhumed from a private Christian cemetery at Iraiyamangalam near Mappedu in Tiruvallur district. A team from the Government Medical College Hospital conducted the postmortem in the presence of Tiruvallur RDO Ravichandran, revenue officials and the Ambattur police, after which the remains were laid to rest.

“The exhumation was carried out eight months after the burial due to procedural formalities,” sources said.