NHAI floats tender worth Rs 74.71 crore for strengthening Pamban road bridge

RAMANATHAPURAM: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated a tender for the comprehensive repair and rehabilitation of the 2.3-kilometre-long Pamban road bridge.
Built in 1988, the bridge, supported by 79 pillars, serves as the only road link connecting Rameswaram island with the mainland and carries thousands of vehicles every day.
The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 74.71 crore, aims to strengthen the ageing sea bridge. Despite periodic maintenance, the bridge has witnessed recurring damage to its carriageway in recent months. Heavy rainfall coupled with continuous movement of vehicles, particularly heavy vehicles, has resulted in deterioration of the road surface and damaged some portions.
Official sources say the repair includes structural repairs to damaged concrete, corrosion treatment of exposed steel reinforcement, epoxy injection to seal cracks, and strengthening of bridge components using Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) technology.
Officials added that the carriageway will be stripped and relaid with a waterproof membrane and fresh bituminous surfacing. In addition, new drainage spouts will be installed, damaged railings reconstructed, stainless steel handrails provided, and fresh road markings and upgraded traffic safety features introduced to enhance durability.
The project has been scheduled for completion within 12 months, after which the contractor will be responsible for maintaining the bridge for five years. The bridge, formally known as the Annai Indira Gandhi Road, is on the Ramanathapuram-Dhanushkodi section of National Highway 87 (old NH 49).
Welcoming the initiative, Pamban-based activist M Sikandar said the connecting metal joints of the bridge have particularly weakened. “Heavy vehicle movement damages these portions during every spell of rain, posing a risk to motorists. We welcome the NHAI’s decision to undertake comprehensive repairs and hope the works were completed at the earliest with minimal disruption to traffic,” he said.