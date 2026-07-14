NHAI floats tender worth Rs 74.71 crore for strengthening Pamban road bridge

RAMANATHAPURAM: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated a tender for the comprehensive repair and rehabilitation of the 2.3-kilometre-long Pamban road bridge.

Built in 1988, the bridge, supported by 79 pillars, serves as the only road link connecting Rameswaram island with the mainland and carries thousands of vehicles every day.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 74.71 crore, aims to strengthen the ageing sea bridge. Despite periodic maintenance, the bridge has witnessed recurring damage to its carriageway in recent months. Heavy rainfall coupled with continuous movement of vehicles, particularly heavy vehicles, has resulted in deterioration of the road surface and damaged some portions.

Official sources say the repair includes structural repairs to damaged concrete, corrosion treatment of exposed steel reinforcement, epoxy injection to seal cracks, and strengthening of bridge components using Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) technology.