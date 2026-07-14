One dead, five injured in furnace blast at copper scrap recycling unit in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old worker from Bihar was killed and five other guest workers sustained injuries in a copper melting furnace explosion at Jain Metal Group's copper scrap recycling unit in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district early on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Ranjan (24). The injured workers Ranjith Kumar, Prince Kumar, Om Kumar, Raja Babu and Om Prakash, all natives of Bihar.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a furnace used to melt copper materials exploded due to excessive heat during operations. Company staff, along with personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services and the police, rushed the injured workers to the government hospital in Gummidipoondi. However, Ravi Ranjan succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. The remaining workers are undergoing treatment.

Police said, based on a complaint from the workers, a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.