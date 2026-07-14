Petition urges TN govt to confer Kalam award for contribution in all three fields

CHENNAI: The state government’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award — instituted in 2015 to recognise excellence in scientific advancement, humanities development, and student welfare — has predominantly overlooked the two categories except contribution to science, alleged a petition, urging the government to select this year’s recipient from the field of humanities and student welfare.

The nomination deadline for this year’s award would end on July 15. Meanwhile, petitioner Tanjore Bar Association president V Jeevakumar claimed that the award has largely recognised contributions to science. While all the recipients are deserving of the honour, the G.O. envisages recognition of eminent persons across all three fields, he said.

“Such a decision would honour the comprehensive vision of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, uphold the intent of the government order, and ensure balanced recognition across all the fields for which the award was instituted, as all three are equally important for the growth of society,” he said.

The recipient of the award would be announced on Independence Day.