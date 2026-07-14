Pig owners protest Cuddalore corporation's stray pig capture drive.

CUDDALORE: A drive launched by the Cuddalore corporation to capture stray pigs within the corporation limits on Monday triggered protests from pig owners, who alleged that the civic body refused to return the animals even on payment of a fine.

According to corporation officials, the number of stray pigs had increased in several parts of the city in recent days, leading to sanitation issues and concerns over the spread of communicable diseases. Following complaints from residents, corporation commissioner ordered the immediate capture of pigs roaming in public places.

The drive was carried out in different parts of the city on Monday. When the workers were catching pigs at Unnamalaichettichavadi, local pig owners gathered at the spot and objected to the operation, leading to an argument.