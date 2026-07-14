Pig owners protest Cuddalore corporation's stray pig capture drive.

CUDDALORE: A drive launched by the Cuddalore corporation to capture stray pigs within the corporation limits on Monday triggered protests from pig owners, who alleged that the civic body refused to return the animals even on payment of a fine.
According to corporation officials, the number of stray pigs had increased in several parts of the city in recent days, leading to sanitation issues and concerns over the spread of communicable diseases. Following complaints from residents, corporation commissioner ordered the immediate capture of pigs roaming in public places.
The drive was carried out in different parts of the city on Monday. When the workers were catching pigs at Unnamalaichettichavadi, local pig owners gathered at the spot and objected to the operation, leading to an argument.
On receiving information, police reached the spot and brought both the parties to the corporation office for talks. During the meeting, police told the pig owners, "The commissioner has ordered the capture of pigs roaming in public places as they cause inconvenience to the public and create unhygienic conditions. You should not obstruct government work."
Following the talks, the workers resumed the drive from the corporation office under police protection. The pig owners again attempted to stop the operation, following which police removed those obstructing the workers and enabled the drive to continue.
Speaking to reporters, the pig owners said, "When cattle and other livestock found obstructing traffic or causing inconvenience within the corporation limits are caught, they are returned to their owners after collecting a fine.
However, the corporation has refused to hand over the pigs caught in the current drive even if we are willing to pay a fine. This is not acceptable. The administration should immediately return the captured pigs to us."