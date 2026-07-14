Political events in schools: Madras HC allows withdrawal of petition

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday permitted a petitioner to withdraw a PIL petition seeking action against using educational institution premises for conducting political events.

When the petition filed by former AIADMK MLA VB P Paramasivam came up for hearing, the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan questioned the need for filing the petition since a similar petition was already filed and the court had issued notice to the respondent authorities.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the Director of School Education had issued a circular on July 10 directing the schools not to let the premises be used for political or caste events. Referring to the submission, the bench held that nothing remains to be heard since the government has already taken action to prevent such events in educational institutions, and permitted the petitioner to withdraw the PIL.