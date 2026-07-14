Students shifted as private building owner reclaims panchayat school premises in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Twenty three students of the panchayat union primary school, which was operating out of a private building in Gettur village in Bommathathanur panchayat in Kelamangalam block, were made to sit outside the school on Monday as the building owner asked for the premises to be vacated.

The school at Gettur was temporarily functioning out of a building owned by G Narayanappa of the same village, who had given the building to the school without seeking any payment. Two teachers and a headmistress had been appointed for the school.

Narayanappa, who did not collect any rent, refused to allow students inside the classroom on Monday, stating that he had to repair the house ahead of a wedding in his family. Upon information, the villagers decided to stage a road blockade to resolve this issue.

E Muniraj (33), a Gettur resident told TNIE, “My son was a Class 1 student at Gettur primary school. Due to frequent elephant movement in the village, we demanded a school for our children here, which was made operational without a permanent building. Food for the CM’s Breakfast Scheme and the noon meal scheme is brought from Bommathathanur village, located 3km from our village.”

District Education Officer C Narasimman (elementary) said, “We manage to convince Narayanappa to allow students for another month in his house.”

Kelamangalam Block Development Officer R N Rajesh said, “A proposal will be sent regarding the construction of one or two classrooms. We will also try to get classrooms via CSR funds.”

Panchayat union primary schools were started in 13 districts in December last year, and two schools were allocated in Kelamangalam tribal block in Gettur and Kadoor.