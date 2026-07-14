TN CM Vijay opens MLA office, distributes e-ration cards in home turf Perambur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday made his first visit to his home constituency of Perambur after assuming office, inaugurated the renovated MLA office on Sharma Nagar First Main Road in Vyasarpadi, and launched the distribution of e-ration cards. He also held a review meeting with senior officials on development works planned for the constituency.

The CM also inaugurated the newly-established e-Sevai centre at the MLA office and reviewed the operations of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (MTC) electric bus depot at Vyasarpadi.

It may be recalled that during the election campaign, Vijay had assured that he would visit his constituency once a month after being elected to the Assembly. Interacting with the public at the e-Sevai centre, Vijay handed over certificates to five applicants whose requests had been processed on the spot. The e-Sevai centre will provide 275 services relating to various government departments.