TN CM Vijay opens MLA office, distributes e-ration cards in home turf Perambur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday made his first visit to his home constituency of Perambur after assuming office, inaugurated the renovated MLA office on Sharma Nagar First Main Road in Vyasarpadi, and launched the distribution of e-ration cards. He also held a review meeting with senior officials on development works planned for the constituency.
The CM also inaugurated the newly-established e-Sevai centre at the MLA office and reviewed the operations of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (MTC) electric bus depot at Vyasarpadi.
It may be recalled that during the election campaign, Vijay had assured that he would visit his constituency once a month after being elected to the Assembly. Interacting with the public at the e-Sevai centre, Vijay handed over certificates to five applicants whose requests had been processed on the spot. The e-Sevai centre will provide 275 services relating to various government departments.
The CM also handed over a recommendation letter to Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran for taking up development works worth Rs 3 crore in the Perambur constituency under the MLA constituency development scheme.
Later, Vijay visited the Chinthamani cooperative fair price shop at MKB Nagar and launched the statewide distribution of 73,000 new electronic family cards by handing over cards to 50 beneficiaries from his constituency.
He also distributed rice and other essential commodities to the beneficiaries. The government, in a release, said the approved family cards for other districts would be distributed immediately through the respective district administrations.
Subsequently, the CM inspected the MTC’s electric bus depot at Vyasarpadi, and reviewed charging infrastructure and depot operations. According to an official release, the MTC informed the CM that, based on his directions, future procurement of electric buses would focus on low-floor, AC models to improve passenger comfort.