TN CM's special cell sees slight increase in footfall

CHENNAI: The number of people visiting the Chief Minister’s Special Cell at the secretariat to submit representations was slightly higher than usual on Monday. Official sources attributed the increase to it being the first working day of the week, when a larger number of people generally visit the secretariat to submit petitions.

Besides, all the visitors to the secretariat including those who came for the CM’s special cell, many who had come to meet ministers, or visit other offices in the secretariat were made to join the same queue, one person at a time, making the line appear longer than usual.

Since the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay assumed office, there has been a slight increase in the number of people approaching the Chief Minister’s Special Cell with their grievances. On Monday, visitors included differently-abled persons from Tirupattur district, people seeking resolution of long-pending land disputes, job aspirants, and those requesting assistance under various government welfare schemes.

When asked why they had chosen to visit the secretariat instead of submitting their petitions through the online grievance portal, some said they were unfamiliar with the online process, while others believed that representations submitted in person would receive greater attention. A few visitors also expressed a desire to meet the chief minister.

Self-immolation bid

A former Army personnel allegedly attempted to immolate self outside the secretariat after security personnel stopped her from entering the special cell, as she was carrying a bottle of petrol. Police personnel thwarted her attempt.The woman, Chamundeeswari (32) of Tindivanam, had come to submit a petition seeking action against the family of a man from Gingee with whom she had been in a relationship. According to the police, the couple has a six-year-old son but could not marry after his family opposed the relationship.