TN ex-minister seeks discharge from disproportionate assets case, court seeks DVAC's reply

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the DVAC to file a counter-affidavit to the criminal revision petition filed by former minister and senior DMK leader M R K Panneerselvam and his family members seeking to discharge from a disproportionate assets case.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, after hearing both sides, told the DVAC to file the counter-affidavit by July 30. He also exempted Panneerselvam, his wife P Senthamizhselvi and son P Kathiravan from appearing before the principal sessions and district court in Cuddalore.

The matter pertains to the FIR registered in 2011 against Panneerselvam for allegedly amassing Rs 3.01 crore during his tenure as health minister in 2006-11. The case was heard by the chief judicial magistrate court in Cuddalore which discharged the former minister and his family from the case in 2016 after finding the disproportionate assets amounted to 6.4% well below the permitted level of 10%.

The DVAC filed an appeal against the order in the Madras High Court which set aside the CJM’s order in 2025. Subsequently, the case was taken back to file and was transferred to the principal sessions and district judge. Panneerselvam and his family again approached the PDJ for discharging them from the case but the plea was turned down on June 30, 2026. Challenging this order, they have approached the high court with the criminal revision petition.