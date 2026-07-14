Woman killed, 15 sovereigns of gold stolen in TN's Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death inside her house in Pazhaverkadu in Tiruvallur district on Monday in a suspected case of murder for gain. The police suspect around 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from the house.

The deceased has been identified as R Vanaja w/o Radhakrishnan.While Radhakrishnan runs a provision store near their house, Vanaja sold idli batter from home.

Preliminary investigation suggests the assailants entered the house under the pretext of buying idli batter, attacked Vanaja and fled with her jewellery. The body was sent to the Ponneri Government Hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case, and probe is under way.