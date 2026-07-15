2,500 benefitted from GRH tobacco cessation centre since Jan 2025

MADURAI: The Tobacco Cessation Centre at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) provided counselling and treatment to 2,523 patients over the past one-and-a-half years (2025-26 up to June), to help them permanently overcome tobacco addiction.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr R Prabhakaran, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at GRH, said the centre, which was established in 2021, primarily focuses on counselling and treating people addicted to tobacco and smoking.

“Unlike tobacco cessation clinics in other government medical colleges, which are run by the Department of Psychiatry, this centre is operated by the Department of Respiratory Medicine. Most of the patients are men addicted to smoking. We have not treated any female smokers so far, though tobacco sniffing and chewing are prevalent among women,” he said. Prabhakaran said the centre uses a Breath Carbon Monoxide Monitor to verify smoking status before initiating treatment.

“Many addicts deny or underreport their smoking habits. The breath monitor detects the presence of carbon monoxide in the body, helping us assess the patient’s condition before counselling and treatment begin,” he said.