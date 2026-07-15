2,500 benefitted from GRH tobacco cessation centre since Jan 2025

MADURAI: The Tobacco Cessation Centre at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) provided counselling and treatment to 2,523 patients over the past one-and-a-half years (2025-26 up to June), to help them permanently overcome tobacco addiction.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr R Prabhakaran, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at GRH, said the centre, which was established in 2021, primarily focuses on counselling and treating people addicted to tobacco and smoking.
“Unlike tobacco cessation clinics in other government medical colleges, which are run by the Department of Psychiatry, this centre is operated by the Department of Respiratory Medicine. Most of the patients are men addicted to smoking. We have not treated any female smokers so far, though tobacco sniffing and chewing are prevalent among women,” he said. Prabhakaran said the centre uses a Breath Carbon Monoxide Monitor to verify smoking status before initiating treatment.
“Many addicts deny or underreport their smoking habits. The breath monitor detects the presence of carbon monoxide in the body, helping us assess the patient’s condition before counselling and treatment begin,” he said.
E Iniyan, psychologist at the Tobacco Cessation Centre, said nearly 50% of male patients suffer from severe nicotine addiction, smoking 10 to 20 cigarettes or beedis a day.
“Most of them are in the 35-50 age group and belong to lower-income occupations such as drivers, load workers, and painters. We provide counselling along with nicotine replacement therapy, including nicotine chewing gum and 7 mg nicotine patches to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms,” he said.
A 34-year-old car driver who underwent treatment at the centre said he had been smoking more than 15 cigarettes a day before seeking help. “I had tried quitting earlier but relapsed within two weeks. At the clinic, I was given nicotine gum, which helped eliminate my craving to smoke. After a few days, I quit smoking completely, and now I encourage my fellow drivers to quit as well,” he said.