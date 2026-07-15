At 42.5°C, Madurai records hottest day in a decade

MADURAI: Madurai recorded its hottest day in a decade on Tuesday, with a temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius (108.5°F) recorded in the airport area.

The previous high was 42 degrees Celsius recorded in 2017, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The unusually high temperature left residents of the city grappling with intense daytime heat. D Jenifer, a resident of Avaniyapuram said the weather has been harsh than what they experienced during peak summer. “Even during the peak, we did not experience such intense heat. Stepping out for even a few minutes has become difficult over the last few days. There was a good breeze until last week, but the clear skies and reduced wind over the past couple of days have made the heat far more oppressive,” she added.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a heat wave warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for July 14 and 15. Maximum temperatures are likely to be 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated places.

Further, the health department has advised people to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of fluids, and take adequate precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. Geology experts attributed the weather condition to the influence of the El Nino phenomenon.