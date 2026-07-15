Brick kiln worker’s son clears JEE, earns IIT Madras seat after years of struggle

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Years of hardship and determination have culminated in a proud moment for M Amaravathi (44), a daily wage labourer from Srivilliputhur, whose son has secured admission to IIT Madras after clearing the JEE. Amaravathi lost her husband when her youngest son, M Logesh (18), was just four years old. A Class VII dropout, she took up work at brick kilns to raise her three children, earning around Rs 300 per day. Her perseverance paid off when Logesh, a student of Municipal TVK Higher Secondary School, secured admission to pursue Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras.

Recalling her struggles, Amaravathi said she would leave home at 3:30 am every day to work at the brick kilns until evening. “Before leaving for school, my children would cook and leave it with a neighbour, who would later hand it over to me. Whether it was scorching heat, rain, or physically demanding work, I never gave up because I wanted my children to have a better future,” she said. Logesh is among two other government school students from Virudhunagar who have secured admissions to premier institutions this year.