CCMC to report to TN govt on court-ordered removal of 54 illegal junior assistants

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to submit a report to the state government for necessary instructions in order to take further action in the dismissal of 54 illegally appointed junior assistants. The move comes after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by a few individuals on Tuesday.

The apex court upheld the Madras High Court's order quashing the appointment of 54 junior assistants recruited by the CCMC in 2021, ruling that the appointments were illegal and directing the civic body to terminate their services immediately.

The recruitment was carried out during the AIADMK regime when S P Velumani was the minister for municipal administration. A total of 654 candidates had applied for the posts, of whom 440 were called for certificate verification and interviews. Subsequently, 54 candidates were appointed as junior assistants.

The recruitment came under legal scrutiny after Easwari, a sanitary worker appointed on compassionate grounds in 2016, along with several others, challenged the selection process. They contended that the recruitment notification was not adequately publicised, preventing eligible candidates from applying. They also alleged that the appointments violated recruitment norms and reservation rules.