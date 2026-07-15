Clear pending fees of prosecutor in Gokulraj case: Madras HC

VILLUPURAM: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to clear the pending appearance fees and travel expenses of advocate BB Mohan, who served as the special public prosecutor in the sensational Gokulraj murder case, observing it would be unfair to expect an advocate to bear substantial travel costs while discharging an important public duty.

Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan dismissed the state government’s appeal against an earlier order of a single judge directing payment of the dues. The Bench upheld the order and instructed the government to settle the outstanding amount, after adjusting payments already made, within four weeks.

The case relates to the 2015 murder of a Dalit engineering graduate Gokulraj allegedly over an inter-caste relationship. Following a plea by the victim’s mother, Mohan was appointed as the special public prosecutor after the family expressed confidence in his ability to conduct the prosecution.

The trial was conducted across multiple districts before being transferred to a Special Court in Madurai. Mohan travelled from his hometown of Bhavani in Erode district to Namakkal and Madurai for nearly 117 hearings. He later assisted the high court during the appeal proceedings at the court’s request, contributing to the confirmation of the convictions.