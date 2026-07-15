Delay in commissioning AI speed enforcement system on GD Naidu Flyover increases violations

COIMBATORE: The prolonged delay in commissioning the AI-powered speed monitoring system on the GD Naidu Flyover in Coimbatore has become a growing concern for both motorists and traffic police personnel in the city.

Though 44 AI-powered cameras and 16 display walls were installed at various locations on the newly opened 10.1 km flyover to curb traffic violations, the system has remained in the trial phase for more than three months. During this period, officials have noted a increase in violations. The issue was discussed during a recent road safety review meeting, where the police department urged the Highways Department to complete the trial run at the earliest.

"The flyover allows free flow of vehicles across its entire stretch, which has led vehicles to accelerate beyond the permitted speed limit. After multiple accidents, we recommended the Highways department to install cameras. Following this, AI-powered cameras were set up, but they have not completed their trial run even after three months. As we cannot deploy police at all places, the traffic regulation on the flyover has become a challenge," said a police officer.