Differently abled Dalit boy allegedly stabbed by caste Hindu schoolmates

SIVAGANGA: A differently-abled Dalit boy was allegedly stabbed by his caste Hindu schoolmates inside a government higher secondary school near Kalaiyarkovil in Sivaganga district's Mallal, on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as R Sanjay Prasad (17), a resident of the Niranjan village and belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

The Class 12 student sustained at least four injuries on his back and chest and is undergoing treatment at the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at the school premises in the presence of other students and teachers.

Immediately after the incident, Prasad was rushed to the hospital, where doctors ascertained that he was out of danger.

Sources said the victim and the accused boys had been having some disputes for a few days, prompting an intervention from the teachers.

However, the issue remained unsolved, resulting in the attack.

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident and attempts are on to trace the accused who fled after the incident.