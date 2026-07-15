DMK and AIADMK trying to lure TVK MLAs, claims Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday rejected allegations of horse-trading and instead accused the DMK and AIADMK of trying to lure TVK MLAs to destabilise the government. Speaking to reporters at the secretariat, Nirmal Kumar said allegations of horse-trading could only be made if money is exchanged to induce legislators to switch political loyalties.

“If an MLA resigns from the AIADMK or the DMK because of the possibility of an alliance between the two parties, it cannot be termed horse-trading. They are resigning of their own free will,” he said.

Responding to CPI state Secretary M Veerapandian’s remarks on horse-trading, the minister said the Left leader was perhaps referring to attempts by the DMK to poach TVK MLAs. “Eight people linked to DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji have been arrested in connection with efforts to influence TVK legislators. Around Rs 50 lakh in cash was seized. As of today, both the DMK and AIADMK are engaged in attempts to lure TVK MLAs with the objective of toppling the government,” he alleged.