Ex-fiancé attacks woman, kills her mother in TN after engagement was called off

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a tragic incident near Mallankinaru, a 36-year-old man brutally attacked his 20-year-old former fiance with billhook and hacked her mother to death after their engagement was called off following the woman's refusal to marry him on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as M Vinayagajothi (45), while her daughter M Varsha (20), sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. The accused was identified as D Yuvaraj (36).
According to police sources, Varsha, a resident of Kalkurichi near Mallankinaru was engaged to her cousin Yuvaraj on April. After the engagement, Varsha and Yuvaraja spoke over the phone. However, misunderstandings arose between them and Varsha informed her parents about the issue. Subsequently, they called off the wedding and Varsha stopped talking with Yuvaraj
On Wednesday morning, while Varsha was washing clothes outside her house, Yuvaraj allegedly arrived with a billhook and attacked her repeatedly. Hearing her daughter's cries, Vinayagajothi rushed to intervene. The accused allegedly attacked her as well. While Vinayaga Jothi died on the spot, Varsha sustained multiple injuries.
Their neighbours rushed the injured Varsha to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. Mallankinaru police reached the spot, recovered Vinayagajothi's body and sent it for postmortem. Yuvaraj later surrendered at the Mallankinaru police station. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway