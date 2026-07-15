Exercise caution in sharing pictures online, Madurai Bench of Madras HC advises young women

MADURAI: Observing that a moment of misplaced trust should never become a lifetime of suffering, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has appealed to young women and girls to exercise caution in safeguarding their privacy and dignity in the digital world.

In a 137-page order, a bench of justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan said that in the present digital era, some unscrupulous individuals exploit the trust and emotional vulnerability of young girls and women, inducing them to share their intimate photographs or videos and resort to blackmail, thereby subjecting the victims to continued exploitation, humiliation, and psychological trauma.

“No matter how deep the affection, trust, or promise of confidentiality may appear, intimate photographs or videos should never be shared with anyone digitally. Once such material leaves one’s exclusive control, it can easily be misused, leading to irreversible consequences for the victim’s privacy, dignity, and mental well-being,” the judges said.

Considering the importance of the issues involved, the judges delivered the above portion of the judgment in English, Tamil, and Hindi.

Earlier, the court had voiced its concern for the mental well-being of a woman investigating officer of a case as she had to endure sifting through 60 files of obscene material to locate evidence.