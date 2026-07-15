Heartbroken families receive Vietnam victims’ bodies in TN

CHENNAI: Santhosh Kumar (47) never liked shutting his shop for days on end, and he almost didn’t make the Vietnam trip for that reason. But as fate would have it, the five days away from home cost him his life.

Had things gone as planned, he would have returned with the rest of the group on Sunday afternoon. Instead, his mortal remains reached India on Tuesday, along with those of 14 others killed in a speedboat accident near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island on Saturday evening. The bodies were flown to Mumbai, before being sent to respective hometowns, including Chennai.

“Santhosh had travelled overseas once earlier, but this was the first time he had gone on a company-sponsored tour,” a relative told TNIE.

A native of Rajasthan, Santhosh lived in an apartment at Ponniammanmedu near Madhavaram for the past few years. A Lava distributor who also ran his own mobile phone business, Santhosh is survived by his wife and two children.

“When we came to know about his death, we did not inform his wife as she is diabetic and has high blood pressure. We told her he had been admitted at a hospital and would return soon. Only on Tuesday morning, when relatives started gathering at the house, were we forced to tell her the truth,” the relatives said.