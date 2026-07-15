Heatwave alert for interior parts of TN till Friday

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning for isolated parts of interior Tamil Nadu, at least till Friday, while several stations, including Madurai and the hill towns of Ooty, Coonoor and Kodaikanal, registered their highest temperatures for July.

With the revival of southwest monsoon activity showing no signs of materialising not at least until the end of the month, the state is bracing for a prolonged spell of hot and humid weather.

Madurai airport station emerged as the hottest location in the country, recording 42.5°C, which is 5.5°C above normal. “Usually, we see highest temperatures getting recorded in north India or Rayalaseema or Telangana, but on Tuesday Madurai AP station bore the brunt of the peak heatwave conditions.