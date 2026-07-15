Madurai Bench of the Madras HC asks TN govt to clarify its stand on bike taxi operations

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a specific response from the state government on whether it is going to permit the operation of two-wheeler aggregators in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel raised the question while hearing a PIL filed by R Naveen Kumar of Madurai, seeking enactment of a comprehensive regulatory framework governing two-wheeler aggregators to enable lawful operation of bike taxi services in the state.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the additional advocate general informed that a committee has been formed to frame rules for aggregators in the state. The said committee consisted of the joint and deputy transport commissioners, representatives of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), representatives of the finance department, among others.