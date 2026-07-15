No decision yet on going solo for local body election: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Tuesday clarified that the party has not made any decision to contest the upcoming local body election on its own. At the same time, he asserted that CPI and other Left parties have the organisational strength and voter base to go solo if political circumstances warranted it. “We have not tested our strength in recent years. If situation demands it, we are capable of contesting alone,” he said.

The remarks come after media reports suggested that the CPI, unhappy with “horse-trading” in the state, is planning to fight the local body polls alone.

Speaking to TNIE, the CPI leader said the recently formed coordination committee of Left parties was not created for elections. “It is a platform to fight for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and the rights of working people. When local body, Assembly or Lok Sabha elections come, we will decide our stand,” he said.