Senthil Balaji not named in ‘poaching’ case FIR, says counsel

In the letter, the counsel contended that Senthil Balaji’s name does not appear in the FIR and requested the police to issue a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS. The counsel also assured the police that the MLA would cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Triplicane police arrested R Ganesan (41) of Madurai on Tuesday. During interrogation, police found that Ganesan had allegedly negotiated with an associate of the Usilampatti TVK MLA. Ganesan was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

A total of 12 people have been arrested so far. The case is based on a complaint lodged by TVK MLA Ilaiyaraja, who alleged that Thirunavukkarasu, claiming to represent political consulting firm IPDS, approached him in June.

According to the complaint, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in a proposed resolution.