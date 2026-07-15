Stakeholders urge Centre to revive Coimbatore Eastern Bypass after NHAI drops project

COIMBATORE: The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) decision to discontinue the proposed Coimbatore Eastern Bypass/Ring Road and the Coimbatore-Karur Greenfield Expressway has triggered a huge uproar among industrialists, social activists and residents, who have termed the move a major setback to the city's long-term infrastructure and economic growth.

According to an official communication issued by the NHAI in response to a grievance petition filed by an activist, the earlier Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Karur-Coimbatore Greenfield Corridor, including the Coimbatore Eastern Bypass, has been foreclosed following directions from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The authority stated that a fresh DPR is now being prepared for a new Tiruchy-Karur-Coimbatore Greenfield Corridor, while clarifying that no separate proposal for the Coimbatore Eastern Bypass has been approved so far.

The NHAI further stated that the alignment, land acquisition requirements, project cost and other technical details of the new corridor would be finalised only after completion of the DPR and approval from the competent authority. It also noted that the feasibility of the Eastern Bypass could be examined separately in the future, subject to traffic demand, technical feasibility, funding availability and government approval.

The development has drawn sharp criticism from stakeholders, as both projects were first proposed in 2016 and their DPRs were completed in 2018. Together, the projects were estimated to cost Rs 7,565 crore.

The proposed 81-km Eastern Bypass, estimated at Rs 3,945.86 crore, was designed to connect Narasimhanaickenpalayam with Kaniyur and Madukkarai, linking six major National Highways including, Avinashi Road (NH-544), Tiruchy Road (NH-81), Mettupalayam Road (NH-181), Sathyamangalam Road (NH-948), Pollachi Road (NH-83) and Palakkad Road (NH-544).