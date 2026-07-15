Tamil Nadu will not lose its Cauvery water right, said CPI state secretary M Veerapandian

KRISHNAGIRI: Tamil Nadu will not lose its right to its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, said CPI state secretary M Veerapandian at Hosur on Tuesday. The CPI and Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam jointly conducted a march from Hosur to Mekedatu in Karnataka to prevent the proposed dam construction project across Cauvery by Karnataka government. The march went on for only a few 100 metres from the Hosur bus stand before it was stopped by police.

During the event Veerapandian told reporters,"TN will not lose its right to its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka. We know that Bengaluru is also facing water scarcity, but TN is also facing the same situation. Water scarcity is not a problem only for delta farmers, but for the entire state. Therefore, Karnataka should also know about necessity of water for TN. People of TN and Karnataka have been part of this shared tradition for many years and both states respect each other. Thus the construction of a dam across the Cauvery in Mekedatu should not be carried out as it questions this unity. There should not be any politics in this matter."

"Already TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the issue, but the PM is acting as a mute spectator. He should intervene," he added.