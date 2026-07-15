Three prison staff held in Nagercoil custodial death

KANNIYAKUMARI: A day after the death of S Sabari Varman — a prisoner in judicial custody in Nagercoil — due to alleged custodial torture, three prison staff were arrested late on Tuesday and placed under suspension. The charges under which they were booked are not clear yet.

The arrests came hours after a postmortem report revealed 19 injuries on the 35-year-old disabled victim’s body, including his elbows, forearms, knees, and legs.

Sources said the arrested jail staff allegedly assaulted the man and tied him up inside the prison on Sunday night after he made loud noises and caused a disturbance.

A senior police officer said the suspects were arrested after holding an investigation with eyewitnesses and after perusing the CCTV recordings of the Nagercoil prison.

A panel of doctors from Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospitals conducted the postmortem from noon to 2 pm on Tuesday after the family members of the victim on Monday demanded that the autopsy be conducted by an independent panel of experts.

Police sources identified the arrested as chief jail warden Thirumalai Nambi Suresh and jail wardens Jagen and Sivakumar of the Nagercoil district jail.

The action against the police personnel came after Kanniyakumari District Superintendent of Police R Stalin conducted an inquiry at the prison on Tuesday, and Nagercoil Judicial Magistrate R Sathyamoorthy held inquiries at the hospital for the last two days.