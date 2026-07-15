TN Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar gets six months' service extension

CHENNAI: The Union government has approved the request for extension of service to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar till the end of the northeast monsoon period.

A communication from the Union Ministry of Personnel, dated July 15, said Sai Kumar has been given an extension of service for six months from September 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

The Tamil Nadu government, in a letter dated June 3, requested the Union government to extend Sai Kumar's tenure. He was due to retire on superannuation on August 31.

Saikumar was appointed as Chief Secretary by the Election Commission of India, replacing N Muruganandam, during the Assembly elections.

After the TVK government assumed office, though a host of IAS officers, including senior hands, were transferred, Sai Kumar continued as the top bureaucrat.

Sai Kumar had held many key positions as head of various departments and was Secretary-I to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.