TN reply sought against orders unblocking inam lands in Karur

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a counter affidavit from the state government on a PIL filed against the government’s decision to unblock the restriction against registering over 3,000 acres of inam lands connected to four temples in Karur.

A Radhakrishnan of Salem stated in his petition that an extent of 3,084.95 acres of inam lands belonging to four temples in Karur were protected from unlawful alienation through a ‘prohibitory module’ under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908. “This was a lawful measure taken to ensure that no land belonging to a religious institution was alienated without valid government sanction,” he added.

However, the Karur collector issued an order on July 9, recommending unblocking these lands following representations from 3,390 individuals who were ‘encroaching’ the lands. Based on this, the HR&CE commissioner and other authorities compelled the fit persons of the four temples to withdraw their requests for prohibition, rendering the above lands vulnerable to alienation without any statutory sanction, Radhakrishnan added.