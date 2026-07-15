TN seeks centre’s assistance in textile, handloom projects

CHENNAI: Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi Vijay Balaji on Monday met Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi and submitted a 20-point memorandum seeking the centre’s support for several projects.

The state has sought financial assistance to set up an exclusive powerloom park in Erode, silk export facilitation centre in Kancheepuram, and for second phase of the handloom silk park at Arni.

It also sought GST exemption for handloom products, a 15% subsidy for zari under the yarn supply scheme and support for first-generation entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Other key demands included support to set up a silver thread production unit at Tamil Nadu Zari Limited in Kancheepuram and financial support for Common Effluent Treatment Plants with Zero Liquid Discharge facilities in textile clusters in Erode, Namakkal and Karur. The state also sought release of pending central assistance and removal of 11% import duty on cotton.