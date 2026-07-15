TN targets 20,000 charging stations by 2031 in big EV push

CHENNAI: The state government has decided to accelerate the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state as part of its plan to establish 20,000 public EV charging stations by 2031 under the ‘Vetri Thamizhagam’ vision.

The initiative aims to promote the use of electric vehicles, attract private investment, reduce the cost of setting up charging stations and create world-class charging infrastructure, making Tamil Nadu a leading state in sustainable transportation.

According to a release issued by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), a high-level review meeting chaired by the chief secretary was held on July 13 to review the present status of public EV charging stations across the state.

Following the review, a high-level technical committee meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of TNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan. Representatives from ITDP India and Guidance Tamil Nadu also participated.

One of the key decisions taken at the meeting was to permit the installation of EV sub-meters for charging facilities within the sanctioned load of existing High Tension (HT) and Extra High Tension (EHT) electricity connections.

Under this arrangement, consumers will not have to obtain a separate electricity service connection. They will also be exempt from fixed or minimum monthly demand charges and will pay only energy charges under the EV tariff based on actual electricity consumption.