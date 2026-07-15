TVK secretary held for sexually harassing woman

KARUR: Police arrested a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam union secretary from Krishnarayapuram in Karur district on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old married woman. Based on a counter petition, police also registered a case against over 10 unidentified people for allegedly assaulting the accused in support of the woman.

According to police, S Ramesh (30) of Varagur was booked under Sections 296(b) (uttering obscene words in a public place causing annoyance to others) and 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the BNS.

The woman, a native of Kulithalai, works as a salesgirl at a medical shop. In a police complaint, she alleged that she was on her way home from work on a two-wheeler with a minor relative on July 13.

Riding a motorcycle, Ramesh quickly intercepted them, leading to a fall. When the minor girl picked up an argument with Ramesh for pushing them down, he allegedly abused them.

Noticing the commotion, passersby roughed up Ramesh and handed him over to the police. He was later admitted to the government hospital in Kulithalai. He was arrested on Tuesday.