Will retrieve Palani mutt land: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh

CHENNAI: Asserting that the state would not part with even an inch of temple land, HR&CE Minister S Ramesh on Tuesday said the government will retrieve the land belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Mutt in Palani.

The minister said legal action would be taken against those linking him to individuals who had fraudulently registered 1.4 acres of land at the foothills of Palani.

Talking to reporters at the secretariat along with Commercial Taxes Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan, Ramesh said after it was found that a registration department official had committed a lapse, the HR&CE department took immediate steps to halt the registration.

He said the land belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Mutt had long been protected from unauthorised registration, with the joint commissioner of the Palani Temple repeatedly writing to the sub-registrar and district registrar instructing that no registration be permitted.

Despite these directions, an attempt was made on March 27 to register the property. As the registration could not be completed, the authorities issued a refusal slip on April 1. The private parties then approached the court, which, on April 10, directed the registration authorities to verify the documents and stated that “the registration could be considered only if the documents are found to be in order.”

The minister stressed the court had not ordered registration but had merely permitted consideration of the application after due verification within a week. He said the parties again sought registration on July 3.