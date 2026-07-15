Woman stabbed to death inside Tiruchy hospital hours after assault at home; husband held

TIRUCHY: A 36-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly stabbed her with a screwdriver inside a private hospital in the Woraiyur police limits on Tuesday night, hours after assaulting her at their house in Dheeran Nagar at Tiruchy.

Police identified the deceased as S Kavitha (36) and the accused as Santhosh Kumar alias Moorthy (40), an employee at a paan shop in Tiruchy.

The couple, who have a son and a daughter, allegedly argued at their residence around 3 pm after Kavitha reportedly did not bring lunch to his workplace as she usually did.

During the altercation, Santhosh Kumar allegedly assaulted Kavitha with a coconut scraper, causing a head injury, before leaving the house. He later called his mother-in-law and asked her to take Kavitha to the hospital.

She was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Woraiyur for treatment.

Police said Santhosh Kumar returned to the hospital around 11 pm on the pretext of visiting his wife. While Kavitha was accompanied only by her mother, he allegedly pulled out a screwdriver and stabbed her before fleeing.

Hospital staff alerted the Woraiyur police, who rushed to the spot.

Kavitha was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchy, for further treatment but was declared brought dead on arrival.

The Woraiyur police arrested Santhosh Kumar on Wednesday morning and are investigating the case.