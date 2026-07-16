100 per cent arrests will be made in Nagercoil custodial death: TN Prisons Minister

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Prisons R Nirmal Kumar on Thursday said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards custodial deaths, promising swift and strict legal action against any wrongdoers.

"Whosoever is involved, 100 per cent arrests will be made. This government does not tolerate or support any wrongdoing," the Minister said.

Kumar was replying to questions regarding a recent custodial death in Nagercoil at a press conference here.

The minister asserted that a completely independent investigation is underway by the police department.

He added that the Chief Minister has issued clear instructions that there will be no excuses for deaths occurring in jails or police custody.

"Severe legal action has already been initiated, with an FIR filed two days ago and the involved jailers and wardens arrested," he added.

Anti-corruption measures

Highlighting the administration's anti-corruption measures within its first two months, the Minister for Electricity and Energy Resources and Law pointed out that systemic bribery in sectors like housing, registration, and solar power -- which existed under the previous regime -- has been completely halted.

He noted that previously, Rs 25 lakh per megawatt was demanded for solar power applications.

"To counter bribery, the government has set up a dedicated toll-free number and department-specific email IDs for the public to lodge complaints," he added.

Furthermore, the government is actively revising older tenders to eliminate built-in commission buffers of 30 per cent to 20 per cent, Kumar said.

The Minister explained that by reducing these inflated estimates, the saved capital will directly benefit the state exchequer rather than going towards bribes.

High-value tenders found with irregularities or wrongful estimations are being cancelled to protect public funds.