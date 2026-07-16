After 2-year delay, final phase of Vaigai drinking water scheme begins in TN

MADURAI: After a two-year delay by NHAI and AAI in permitting central government departments, officials of TWAD (Madurai) have started work to install a pipeline along the Ring Road near Madurai airport for the Vaigai Combined water scheme which will supply drinking water to seven panchayat unions in the district.

According to sources, AAI officials did not give permission because land required for the airport expansion project was not earmarked clearly. Also, a section of the Madurai-Thoothukudi national highway intersects the 14-kmRing Road and Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) had to obtain permission from NHAI to dig it up.

After several rounds of negotiations and inspections, approvals were granted and the work has started.

Speaking to the TNIE, a TWAD board official said, “Tender for the Vaigai combined water scheme was awarded in April 2023. We completed 95% of the work, but were awaiting clearance from AAI and NHAI for pipeline installation work in many locations. One such location is Ring Road.

The Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) had to get permission from NHAI and the Airport Authority. While it took just a few months for NHAI to give permission, AAI held up the clearance due to airport expansion as there was some issues in land acquisition. All issues have been resolved and we have received clearance.”

The 14-kilometre from Kappalur (airport) till Puliyankulam is the tail end of the project. “We are planning to complete pipeline installation in 30 days. Trial run of the project is already being conducted in other sections of the scheme. Trial run of the whole project will likely be in August,” he added.

The scheme, initiated in April 2023, will provide drinking water to 867 villages in seven panchayat unions including Kallikudi, Thirumangalam, Vadipatti, Chellampatti, Alanganallur, Usilampatti, and Tirupparankundram.