After farmers' protest against G.O., water release from Amaravathi Dam stopped in TN

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Water Resources Department (WRD) abandoned the decision to release water from the Amaravathi Dam on Wednesday following protests by farmers against the government order to release water for the drinking needs of the people of Tiruppur district.

The WRD, on Tuesday, issued a government order and stated that water should be released from the Amaravathi Dam through the river sluice for six days, from July 15 to July 21, to meet the drinking needs of the people of the district, and it should not exceed 414.72 mcft.

Against this backdrop, on Wednesday morning, more than 200 farmers from the new ayacut area gathered in front of the Amaravathi Dam and staged a protest opposing the release of water.

M M Veerappan, Secretary of Tiruppur District Sugarcane Farmers Association, who led the protest, said, "Crops, including sugarcane, in the new ayacut irrigation areas have been affected by a lack of adequate water. Because of this, we are already asking WRD for life water.

Water was already released from the Amaravathi Dam last month to meet drinking water needs. Under these circumstances, it is unacceptable to open the water for drinking water needs a second time. Water must be provided immediately to the crops that are drying. We will not give up the protest until then."

The WRD abandoned the decision to release the water from the dam in accordance with the government order, following the protest by farmers. A senior official of WRD said, "The current water level in the dam is low.