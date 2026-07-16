After farmers' protest against G.O., water release from Amaravathi Dam stopped in TN

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Water Resources Department (WRD) abandoned the decision to release water from the Amaravathi Dam on Wednesday following protests by farmers against the government order to release water for the drinking needs of the people of Tiruppur district.
The WRD, on Tuesday, issued a government order and stated that water should be released from the Amaravathi Dam through the river sluice for six days, from July 15 to July 21, to meet the drinking needs of the people of the district, and it should not exceed 414.72 mcft.
Against this backdrop, on Wednesday morning, more than 200 farmers from the new ayacut area gathered in front of the Amaravathi Dam and staged a protest opposing the release of water.
M M Veerappan, Secretary of Tiruppur District Sugarcane Farmers Association, who led the protest, said, "Crops, including sugarcane, in the new ayacut irrigation areas have been affected by a lack of adequate water. Because of this, we are already asking WRD for life water.
Water was already released from the Amaravathi Dam last month to meet drinking water needs. Under these circumstances, it is unacceptable to open the water for drinking water needs a second time. Water must be provided immediately to the crops that are drying. We will not give up the protest until then."
The WRD abandoned the decision to release the water from the dam in accordance with the government order, following the protest by farmers. A senior official of WRD said, "The current water level in the dam is low.
On Wednesday, the storage level was 1,217 mcft against the full level of 4,047 mcft. In this situation, a government order was obtained to open water for drinking needs. Water was not released due to the farmers' protest."
"The turn for the new ayacut comes only in September. But, citing the drought, they are demanding life water for 15 days. Similarly, water was not released in June for six of the 18 canals in the old ayacut. We must provide them with water too. We will take further steps after consideration. If there is sufficient water in storage, there is no problem. The rain must lend a hand," the official added.
In Erode, Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) farmers are urging that water be released simultaneously for all irrigations from the Lower Bhavani Dam. However, while water has already been released for Thadapalli-Arakkankottai irrigation, water was released for Kalingarayan irrigation on Tuesday. LBP farmers have planned to appeal to the collector on Friday against this.
A senior official of WRD of Erode said, "Life water has been released for the Kalingarayan irrigation for a period of 15 days only to save the crops. If needed, life water will be released for the LBP as well."