Bid to poach MLAs is against democracy: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

ARIYALUR: Alleging that attempts were being made to poach MLAs across political parties in Tamil Nadu, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said such developments are harmful to democracy.

He said allegations had been raised that legislators were being “bought” across parties and pointed to complaints by two TVK MLAs claiming attempts were made to lure them.

He also noted that the DMK and AIADMK had approached the governor with complaints against TVK, and said the VCK had consistently maintained that such practices undermine democratic principles.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to his father Tholkappiyan at Anganoor, Thirumavalavan further alleged that the BJP and RSS were first attempting to weaken the AIADMK before targeting the DMK.

He claimed former BJP state president K Annamalai’s outreach in western districts was aimed at eroding the AIADMK’s traditional support base, particularly among communities backing AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Thirumavalavan said he believed Annamalai was being guided by the Sangh Parivar as part of this strategy.

Cops get custody of 3 in MLA bribery case

Chennai: In the TVK MLA bribery, the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Wednesday granted two-day custody of three of the arrested men, identified as Krishna (33), Sethuraja (50) and Rajasekar (57), to the Triplicane police. Their custody will send on Friday, and they are to be produced at the court by 5 pm. Last week, five arrested men in the case were granted police custody. ENS