Childline staff in TN not paid salary for two months, travel allowance for 4 months

KRISHNAGIRI: Employees of the Childline (1098) service in many districts across the state have reportedly not received their salaries for the past two months, and their travel allowance for the past four months. Official sources said that salaries could not be disbursed on time due to technical glitch in the salary disbursal system.

The Krishnagiri Childline has eight posts — one each for coordinator and counsellor, and three each for supervisor and case worker. According to staff members, the team has been operating without salaries for the months of May and June, and are struggling to make ends meet due to this.

One staff member said, “Based on designation, our salaries range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 28,000. For the past two months, our salaries have not been paid, and we are struggling a lot. Even our travel allowances have not been for four months. The same situation prevailed in December 2025 and January 2026, with the pending dues only being credited in the middle of February.”

We already don’t have job security and live on poor wages, and this irregular remittance is affecting our mental health, the staff member said, adding, “Many of us were unable to even pay our house rents.”

Another employee from the Ranipet Childline said, “Due to the non-payment of salary for the past two months, one staff member began working as a gig worker at nighttime to support his livelihood. A number of employees have already quit. Some have reported having suicidal thoughts.”