Childline staff in TN not paid salary for two months, travel allowance for 4 months

KRISHNAGIRI: Employees of the Childline (1098) service in many districts across the state have reportedly not received their salaries for the past two months, and their travel allowance for the past four months. Official sources said that salaries could not be disbursed on time due to technical glitch in the salary disbursal system.
The Krishnagiri Childline has eight posts — one each for coordinator and counsellor, and three each for supervisor and case worker. According to staff members, the team has been operating without salaries for the months of May and June, and are struggling to make ends meet due to this.
One staff member said, “Based on designation, our salaries range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 28,000. For the past two months, our salaries have not been paid, and we are struggling a lot. Even our travel allowances have not been for four months. The same situation prevailed in December 2025 and January 2026, with the pending dues only being credited in the middle of February.”
We already don’t have job security and live on poor wages, and this irregular remittance is affecting our mental health, the staff member said, adding, “Many of us were unable to even pay our house rents.”
Another employee from the Ranipet Childline said, “Due to the non-payment of salary for the past two months, one staff member began working as a gig worker at nighttime to support his livelihood. A number of employees have already quit. Some have reported having suicidal thoughts.”
Similarly, a staff member of the Childline at the Villivakkam Railway Station in Chennai told the TNIE, “We have alreeady lost one colleague to work pressure and health issues. We don’t have medical insurance also. We only received 40% of the salary for April. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay must take action.” “Some of our colleagues are on the verge of suicide. Will the government support us at least after our deaths,” another employee asked.
When the TNIE contacted Krishnagiri District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) T M Sanjeeth, he said he only recently took charge and is unaware of the issue and will look into the matter. An official from Chennai North told the TNIE that the issue will be rectified by the end of this month. Ranipet DCPO T Ranjitha Priya could not be reached for comments.
Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, director (in-charge), department of children welfare and special services, assured the workers’ grievances will be addressed. We have the received funds and the salaries will be credited without any more delay, she said.
Responding to the matter, child rights activist A Devaneyan said, “The Childline service should be considered as important as the 108 ambulance service. Staff members should be given social and personal security, only then can they work effectively. In Tamil Nadu, unlike other states, the helpline number 1098 has been printed on the backs of school textbooks.”
According to a Childline employee, three staff members — Theni supervisor Anandhi in 2024, Salem case worker S Delphin Tony in 2025 and Villivakkam supervisor Sangeetha in 2026 — have died due to lack of proper financial support and their families are still struggling.
(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)