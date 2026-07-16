CM Vijay’s MGR moment: Jana Nayagan to hit silver screens on July 23

CHENNAI: Forty-nine years. That’s how long the Tamil film industry was kept waiting to see a title card that reads: ‘Starring Chief Minister’. If it was M G Ramachandran in 1977 with ‘Meenava Nanban’ and ‘Maduraiyai Meetta Sundarapandiyan’, it’s C Joseph Vijay now in 2026, as his farewell film ‘Jana Nayagan’ is finally set to hit the screens on July 23.

It is confirmed from Vijay’s official social media handles as well as KVN Productions on Wednesday, ending months of speculation and delay that had gripped Kollywood and political circles since the beginning of the year.

The action drama directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was originally slated for Pongal release on January 9 this year. The film, however, ran into troubled waters, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as a member of the examining committee flagging concerns that certain scenes in the film could hurt public sentiment.

Speaking to the TNIE, writer and senior journalist Durai Karuna said the former chief minister, M G Ramachandran, after being elected as CM, postponed his swearing-in for nearly 10 days to complete his post production works of the movie.

“Although ‘Meenava Nanban’ and ‘Maduraiyai Meetta Sundarapandiyan’ were shot before his election as chief minister, he had a few works to be completed in ‘Maduraiyai Meetta Sundarapandiyan’ for which he sought 10 days time from the governor,” Durai Karuna recalled.

While ‘Madurai Meetta Sundarapandiyan’ was MGR’s last and 136th movie, ‘Jana Nayagan’ is the 69th film of actor-turned politician Vijay.

Durai Karuna also recalled how MGR’s film ‘Ulagam Sutrum Valiban’ faced political hurdles for its release in Tamil Nadu after he entered into politics.

“Just like ‘Jana Nayagan’ faced the scrutiny, MGR’s ‘Ulagam Sutrum Valiban’ too faced trouble from then ruling DMK,” Karuna recalled.