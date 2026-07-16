Concerns mount over rainwater harvesting pits near flyover pillars in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Fresh controversy has surfaced over the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover after social activists and local residents expressed concern over rainwater harvesting structures being installed close to the flyover's pillars as part of the ongoing repair works.

The national highways wing of the state highways department has proposed to construct 49 rainwater harvesting structures between the flyover pillars.

To facilitate the work, officials have excavated pits 20-feet-deep near the foundation of several pillars, triggering fears among residents and road safety activists over the possible impact on the structural stability of the flyover.

Following complaints from local residents, Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar intervened and directed the highways department to submit a report explaining the safety aspects of the project before proceeding further.

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of the District Road Safety Committee, told the TNIE that the excavation work has raised serious safety concerns.

"Digging such deep pits close to the foundation of the pillars could affect the structural integrity of the flyover. Any work near the foundation of a major structure must be undertaken only after consulting independent structural experts. We have brought the issue to the notice of senior highways officials and the district collector," he said.